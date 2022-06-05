The forward has enjoyed a prolific international period after the end of his club season

Lionel Messi scored five goals for Argentina against Estonia on Sunday in a 5-0 friendly win.

The forward's scoring performance equalled his career best between club and country for a single match, tying the mark he set in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.

Messi has enjoyed a fantastic couple of weeks for the Albiceleste, as he played a lead role in their Finalissima victory over Italy last Wednesday.

How did Messi score his goals vs Estonia?

8th-minute penalty

45th-minute left-footed shot from right side of box

47th-minute left-footed shot from centre of box

70th-minute right-footed shot from centre of box

75th-minute left-footed shot from centre of box

Reactions to Messi's five-goal performance

“What Leo generates is incredible," said team-mate Alejandro Gomez after the match. "We know that in front of the goal he doesn't forgive you."

FIVE GOALS FOR LIONEL MESSI 🖐 pic.twitter.com/DlUIOG0Gjb — GOAL (@goal) June 5, 2022

Lionel Messi has now scored against 30 different nations for Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/LG0maE1ExB — GOAL (@goal) June 5, 2022

More to come...