Messi's father: I hope Leo can return to Barcelona one day

Lionel Messi's father says that he hopes the Paris Saint-Germain star will return to Barcelona.

The Argentine attacker left Barca last summer after his contract expired as the club could not afford to give him a new deal.

The prospect of Messi returning to Camp Nou has never disappeared, however, with even head coach Xavi admitting that the door is always open for him to move back.

What did Messi's father say about a return to Barcelona?

Messi's dad, Jorge, was asked by Twitch channel Jijantes FC about the possibility of the 34-year-old wearing the Blaugrana jersey again.

He replied: "I hope it [happens], some day."

💥💥💥



El papá de LEO y el sueño de la vuelta de su hijo al Barça



💥💥💥 https://t.co/V9j3rRbwdu — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) May 15, 2022

Could Messi return to Barcelona?

Despite the comments by Messi's dad and Xavi's wishes, Barca president Joan Laporta said in March that the club are not looking to bring him back any time soon.

He said in an interview with RAC 1: "I’ve received no message from Messi or his camp over a possibility of returning to Barcelona.

"As of today, we are not going to be raising this issue."

Article continues below

Since making the switch to the French capital last year, Messi has scored 11 times in all competitions.

His performances have not impressed the PSG fans, though, as he and team-mate Neymar have been the target of jeers this season.

Further reading