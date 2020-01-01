‘Messi & Ronaldo could join Beckham in Miami’ – MLS boss Heath expecting superstar arrivals

A new franchise in Florida is considered to be an appealing prospect to any player, with Minnesota United’s coach talking up their pulling power

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both end up joining David Beckham at new MLS franchise Inter Miami, claims Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath.

Various big names are said to figure prominently on the recruitment radar of those in Florida.

No marquee signing has been tied up as yet, but several leading lights currently gracing a European stage are drawing admiring glances from America.

Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Beckham is eager to raise the profile of his US venture by bringing in a superstar performer.

Messi and Ronaldo have been linked with moves to see out their respective playing careers in the States.

Heath can see the appeal of moving to Miami and concedes that two men who have spent more than a decade competing with one another could one day line up in the same side.

“That would be incredible for football in the USA and if anyone has the global profile to make that dream a reality then it has to be David Beckham,” Heath, who would be a direct rival of the star-studded side, told The Mirror.

“It may not happen just yet, but I can see Ronaldo following in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard playing in the MLS.

“For Ronaldo and Messi, the two obvious destinations if they came to the MLS would be Los Angeles and Miami.

“And, with his links to both players and the plan Beckham and his backers have in place, I can really only see them going to Miami.”

Heath believes other proven performers, including many in the Premier League, will also be keeping a close eye on events in Miami and the project being pieced together by Beckham.

He added: “I believe the MLS has the potential to become one of the top leagues in the world.

“In the past it’s been a place for top stars to wind down their careers, but I think that will change.

“The arrival of Beckham and Miami will help accelerate that switch in mentality.”

Inter Miami are set to open their debut MLS campaign on March 1 when they take in a meeting with LAFC.