In-form Messi out of PSG's penultimate game before World Cup but he WILL be available for Argentina

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of PSG's penultimate game before the World Cup break but will be fit for the tournament in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi will miss PSG's game against Lorient on November 6 and is being held back as a precaution. That will come as a relief to Argentina fans, who will be looking to their captain to continue his electric form, that has seen him score 12 times this season already, in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: PSG announced in a statement: "Suffering inflammation in the Achilles tendon, Leo Messi will remain in care as a precaution. He will return to collective training next week."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has confirmed that this World Cup will most likely be his last as he looks to secure the biggest prize in football, the one major trophy missing from his collection. He has come extremely close previously, reaching the final in 2014 but lost to an extra-time winner from Mario Gotze.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG expect Messi to join in team training next week ahead of their last game before the World Cup, which takes place on November 13 against Auxerre. He may not play a part in that fixture, however, to ensure he doesn't risk any further set-backs ahead of the Qatar showpiece.