Messi mocked! PSG star told to 'come back if he plays in a meaningful league' as Lineker & Piers Morgan clash in GOAT spat

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan have gone to war on Twitter over their differing opinions on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lineker prefers Messi

Morgan prefers Ronaldo

Argument continuing on Twitter

WHAT HAPPENED? The debates over football's greatest of all time (or GOAT) will always rage on. Two of the keenest defendants of their respective favourites on social media are Lineker and Morgan and, following Messi's masterful performance against Troyes, the two have been locked in debate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tweeting after PSG's 4-3 win, the former England striker said: "This sort of mesmerising vision and weight of pass, more than the enormous number of goals he scores, is what separates Messi from everyone else….oh, and then there’s his unbelievable dribbling ability."

To which, Morgan responded: "Your own dribbling about Messi today is even more mesmerising. PSG limped to a 4-3 win over those legendary football titans Troyes.. come back to me if your goat actually plays in a meaningful league again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While both players have their redeeming factors in the debate, Messi has quite clearly been the better player this season. However, there is little conversation to be had about the Premier League being a more competitive, and tougher, division than Ligue 1.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Twitter/@GaryLineker



WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO & MESSI? As they both continue to help their clubs domestically and in Europe, both players will be keeping one eye (if not both) on next month's trip to Qatar. It looks likely to be the pair's last World Cup and, given neither has ever lifted the trophy, they will be desperate to get their hands on it.