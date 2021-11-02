Lionel Messi has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face RB Leipzig due to a couple of fresh injury complaints.

Messi has not been named in Mauricio Pochettino's 21-man squad for Wednesday's Champions League group stage clash, having come off early in their last Ligue 1 outing against Lille.

Pochettino explained that the Argentine superstar had picked up a knock after the 2-1 victory, and PSG have now confirmed that he is struggling with two separate issues that have made him unavailable for selection.

What's been said?

A statement on PSG's official website reads: "Leo Messi presents with hamstring discomfort on the left and knee pain following a contusion."

How many other games could Messi miss?

PSG have not yet given an exact timeframe for Messi's recovery, but it has been reported that the 34-year-old could miss several games.

It has been suggested that Messi has been suffering pain in his knee since playing for Argentina during the September international break and he is reportedly set to fly to Spain to receive expert treatment.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner could, therefore, be a doubt for PSG's meeting Bordeaux on Saturday, and may not be called up for Argentina's next set of World Cup qualifiers.

Pochettino will certainly hope to have a key figure back by the time his team are due to host Nantes on November 20, with that fixture coming just four days before a crucial Champions League encounter against Manchester City.

Messi's slow start at PSG

Much was expected of Messi following his free transfer to PSG in the summer, with the Argentina international having committed to a two-year contract at Parc des Princes following his surprise departure from Barcelona.

However, fitness issues have prevented the diminutive magician from reaching his usual high level as he has managed to score just three goals in eight outings for the French giants.

All three of those efforts have been recorded in the Champions League, with Messi yet to open his account in Ligue 1 as he continues to endure his worst start to a domestic campaign since 2005-06.

