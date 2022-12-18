Messi told he's 'completed football' & ended GOAT battle vs Ronaldo after leading Argentina to World Cup glory

Lionel Messi has finally done it! The global icon has guided Argentina to World Cup glory with a penalty shootout win against France in the final.

The Argentina captain scored twice as they played out a 3-3 draw with France over 120 minutes.

A penalty shootout was required to break the deadlock and Messi stepped up to convert his effort with ease to get his side back on the path to glory, with Gonzalo Montiel eventually scoring the decisive penalty to give La Albiceleste a 4-2 win.

Messi was the star of the show for Argentina and indeed a hero throughout the tournament for Lionel Scaloni's side as he scored seven times in as many matches and assisted three.

The 35-year-old has long been seen as one of the greatest to ever have played the game, but his failure to lead Argentina to World Cup success had often been used as evidence he is not the best of all time.

Many have cited Cristiano Ronaldo as the true top dog in world football, while others claim Diego Maradona and Pele will never be beaten.

However, Messi appears to have settled the debate with his talismanic role in Argentina's first World Cup success since 1986.

