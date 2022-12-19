Overshadowing CR7 on & off the pitch! Messi breaks Ronaldo's Instagram record for most-liked post after World Cup win

Lionel Messi has broken Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most-liked Instagram post by a sportsperson, eclipsing his rival on and off the pitch.

Messi posted after World Cup win

Post received more than 46 million likes

Broke record previously set by Ronaldo

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi took to Instagram to revel in the World Cup win with Argentina on Sunday. The celebratory post received more than 46 million likes, setting a new record for a post by an athlete. The previous best was Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-World Cup post of an image of him and Messi playing chess, which clocked in almost 42 million likes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and Ronaldo have been breaking each other's records for most-liked social media posts for some time. Almost 18 months ago, Messi broke Ronaldo's previous record when his post celebrating Argentina's 2021 Copa America victory received almost 22 million.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old will soon return to club action with Paris Saint-Germain as they face Strasbourg on December 28.