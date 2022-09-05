Messi is 'back to his best' & can lead PSG to Champions League glory, says Aguero

Sergio Aguero believes Lionel Messi can help Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League this season as the Argentina star "looks back to his best".

Messi & PSG off to strong start

Face Juventus in Champions League this week

Aguero tips them as contenders for European trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has netted three goals and laid on five assists to help PSG make an unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 campaign, but the pressure is on the French champions to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League trophy.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-Argentina international Aguero believes that, thanks to Messi, this could be PSG's year, as he told Stake: "The team Leo is on will always be a candidate. He looks like he’s back to his best and Leo has that winning mentality that he needs in any team with an aspiration to achieve everything. We know the competitive spirit of him. And even more so if he is with great players like [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar. And PSG have already gained a lot of experience in Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was heavily criticised by PSG fans during his first season at the club following a free transfer from Barcelona. But the 35-year-old is off to a good start this term alongside Neymar and Mbappe, with the trio firing on all cylinders so far.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Messi and his PSG team-mates begin their Champions League campaign with a home match against Juventus on Tuesday.