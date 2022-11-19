'Messi is one of a kind' - Alvarez aims to 'bring World Cup joy to Argentina' alongside legendary team-mate

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has hailed Lionel Messi as "one of a kind" and praised his Argentina team-mate's leadership qualities.

Alvarez says Messi is 'great' captain

Duo helped secure Copa America success

Argentina out for World Cup glory

WHAT HAPPENED? Alvarez has played alongside Messi several times since making his senior debut for Argentina almost 18 months ago and was part of the team that won the Copa America last year, in which the Paris Saint-Germain star played a key role. The 22-year-old says Messi will be vital to Argentina's hopes at the World Cup in Qatar, too.

WHAT THEY SAID: “For me, Messi is always at his best. Even when he is not he is still the best, because of what he can do. It’s magnificent,” Alvarez said on City TV. “He is one of a kind. Obviously, having him in the team is a privilege and I’ll help him and the whole team bring joy to Argentina. He leads the group in a great way and this was reflected before the final [of the Copa America]. He said some amazing words. Being there you realise that he is a really normal person, he is a great person and a great captain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi will be hoping Argentina can build on their Copa America success in Qatar this year as it will be the 35-year-old's last World Cup. The same goes for Angel Di Maria.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? The Albiceleste begin their World Cup campaign with a game against Saudi Arabia on November 22.