Mendy supports Kepa fantastically - Potter on Chelsea's number one keeper

Chelsea manager Graham Potter suggests form and consistency on the pitch will determine who starts between Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa has been in goal since Potter's arrival

Potter refuses to confirm Kepa as his No.1

Mendy supports his rival

WHAT HAPPENED: The Senegal shot-stopper has not been given an opportunity to play under the tactician since Kepa has been excellent in goal.

The Spain international had initially lost his position to Mendy; however, the latter was injured several matches into the 2022/23 season and Kepa then got his chance.

Thomas Tuchel - who had promoted the Lion of Teranga, was fired after registering inconsistent results.

Kepa has since re-established himself as the club's first choice while Mendy is currently down in the pecking order.

WHAT HE SAID: Potter has suggested the working relationship amongst his goalkeepers is good and Mendy is supportive as well.

"It is better to let football decide," Potter answered when asked the question regarding the two keepers and who is his first choice. "Kepa has done really well. He has been supported fantastically by [Mendy] and [Marcus Bettinelli]. They provide good competition.

"Kepa’s form is really pleasing for everybody, especially him, so it’s nice we have competition in that area. That’s how you get players better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the World Cup just around the corner, Mendy's situation might worry the Senegal technical bench. The 30-year-old keeper played a vital role in helping the Lions of Teranga win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title earlier in the year.

He was also in goal when Senegal silenced Egypt to seal a spot in a two-legged World Cup playoff and his situation means he might not be match-fit by the time the competition starts.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Mendy is expected to be on the bench on Wednesday night as the Blues play Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League.