Mendy or Kepa: Which Chelsea goalkeeper should start the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool?
Chelsea and Liverpool are set to battle it out at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for a chance to win the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea fans have been gearing up for the final by taking to Twitter to argue the merits of Thomas Tuchel starting Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga in the match.
Kepa has played throughout the competition, making key saves against Aston Villa and Southampton, with a standout display against Brentford in the quarter-finals to his credit.
Mendy, on the other hand, is Chelsea’s number one and is the man for the big games, stepping in to start the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras earlier this month, despite Kepa's strong showing in the semi-final against Al-Hilal.
When asked about his ‘keeper choice in his pre-match press conference, manager Thomas Tuchel kept his cards close to his chest, only admitting that he “cannot get sentimental” about his choice of who will start and acknowledged there are arguments in favour of both men.
The social media debate began after the goalkeeper question was posted by @FilaMan19.
Mendy fans were quick to state their preference.
Those who wanted Kepa in goal were also quick to state their opinion.
And then there was a section of fans who want both to play, Mendy for the match, and Kepa to come on if the final goes to penalties.
