Edouard Mendy is currently the best goalkeeper in the world, according to former Chelsea stopper Willy Caballero.

The Senegal international was lured from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater stability between the sticks.

Admiringly, he has since proven to be one of the bargain signings, helping the club to win the Champions League and the Uefa Super Cup in his first season.

His impressive displays this year has seen Thomas Tuchel’s Blues lead the English top-flight log having garnered 29 points from 12 league matches.

According to the Argentine goalie, Mendy is showing rapid improvement and as far as he is concerned, he is the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment.

"I believe strongly that Ed Mendy is the best goalkeeper [in the world] - last year and at the moment this year he is the best," 40-year-old Caballero told BBC Radio 5 live.

"As he arrived last season in training, I saw an amazingly talented goalkeeper in terms of power, in terms of speed - he is so fast when diving," he explained.

"He has very long arms and everyone wants that as a goalkeeper. He is showing in every single game that he is calm, and he is improving with his feet, he is playing very well in the build-up.

Caballero also revealed the conversation he had with the African ahead of his exit from Chelsea over the summer.

"I spoke with him last season and I told him 'For me, you are the best goalkeeper at the moment, but you have to keep doing it for longer - next season and next season and next season'," he continued.

"'Because you have only shown for one season what you are able to do' - and he is doing really well."

Mendy will challenge Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/AC Milan/Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich) and Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark/Leicester City) for the Fifa Best Men's Goalkeeper award for 2021.