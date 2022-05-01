Mendy concedes yet again as Iwobi’s Everton edge out Chelsea in Premier League

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy conceded in the second straight game as Everton defeated visiting Chelsea 1-0 in a Premier League fixture at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Heading into the fixture, the 30-year-old Senegal custodian had also conceded in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Against the Toffees, it was Brazilian forward Richarlison, who found the back of the net in the 46th minute after pouncing onto a cross from Demarai Gray to sneak the ball past Mendy.

Everton manager Frank Lampard handed Nigeria international Alex Iwobi another start while Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel started Morocco international Hakim Ziyech on the bench.

In a balanced first half, it was Everton, who went on the attack straight away and won a free-kick right on the edge of the penalty area after Loftus-Cheek had stuck out a leg to bring down Anthony Gordon.

From the resultant effort, Iwobi tried to curl his effort but Mendy pushed it out for a corner. In the 11th minute, Everton had a penalty shout after a cross came into the box from Iwobi and Yerry Mina battled for the ball with Cesar Azpilicueta, with the Everton defender throwing himself to the ground.

However, it was a very soft incident and the referee waved away the appeals from the Everton players. In the second period, Everton took the lead when Azpilicueta took too long with the ball right on the edge of his own box and the ball was picked up by Gray, who then flicked it back to Richarlison to slide it past Mendy.

In the 68th minute, Tuchel resorted to making some change, Ziyech coming in for Timo Werner. Five minutes later, the Moroccan international delivered a superb free-kick into the penalty area, but none of his Chelsea teammates read it and the ball went out.

So far in this season, Mendy has kept 13 clean sheets and has been shown three yellow cards. He played 31 Premier League games last season for Chelsea, keeping a total of 16 clean sheets.

Before linking up with Chelsea in September 2020, Mendy made 25 league appearances in total at Rennes.