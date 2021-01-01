Chelsea need titles to complete 'positive' season - Mendy

The Blues are in contention for the FA Cup and the Uefa Champions League titles with four games remaining for them in all competitions

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has urged his teammates to complete their "positive" 2020-21 season with titles ahead of their FA Cup final clash with Leicester City on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are in the running for two trophies with the Uefa Champions League also in sight as they battle Manchester City in the final on May 29.

On a personal note, Mendy acknowledge that it has been a "tough" debut campaign for him in England because there is no winter break.

Prior to his switch to Stamford Bridge last September, the Senegal international's playing career has been in France where there is usually a break during the festive period.

"This was the first season for me without a winter break so, it was a very tough time mentally and physically because this is another rhythm, I had to adapt,” Mendy told BBC Sport Africa.

"It was my first year like this, so, it will be enriching, it will help me a lot for the following years.

"Then the new coach arrived, and the team performed well straight away, me included. So, today we arrive at the end of this season, a season that for the moment has been positive, but we need to complete that with titles."

The 29-year-old is yet to play in the FA Cup this season and Tuchel has confirmed Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal against Leicester City at Wembley.

However, Mendy went on to explain his difficulty with the absence of winter break in England and how it has helped his development to become one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this term.

"During the winter when subconsciously you are used to this winter break, a time of rest, but this time you don't have it," he continued.

"On the contrary, things even accelerate because you play every two days.

"So, it was really a tough time because physically and mentally, doing that every two days with the intensity you can have in the Premier League and all that it requires to play a high-level match, so yeah, it was a bit of a tough time.

"But here we are, I worked physically and also mentally, those are good things because you even learn more about yourself, you stretch yourself and with all this, it helped me to return to something very positive."