McKinstry: Uganda will take a different approach in Afcon qualifiers

The Cranes tactician reveals he will have to review his plans for the qualifiers set to resume in November

Uganda head coach Johnny McKinstry has acknowledged that he will have to review his strategy ahead of the resumption of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

On Wednesday, the Confederation of African Football officially confirmed the new international calendar for the Afcon and 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

African countries will face a busy schedule of continental football over the coming year, with all international windows packed with qualification games starting from November 2020 to November 2021.

Initially, the third and fourth round of matches for the 2021 Afcon were slated for March before the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement.

McKinstry has now revealed that he will be forced to make a complete change to the plans he had set earlier before the qualifiers were halted owing to Covid-19.

“Concerning the match days three and four preparations of 2021 Afcon that will be held in November 2020, we already had preparations but there will be a complete review,” McKinstry said as quoted by Fufa social media pages. “We shall go back to review because the squad we named in March is not the same squad we shall name in November.

“For example, in March, Farouk Miya was injured and not considered, but now, he is well and fit.

"For Abdul Lumala, in March, he had come back and was playing well for Pyramids FC but he is now recovering and will be reviewed.”

According to the new changes from Caf, countries will play the round three and four games between November 9-17 while the final two matches will be held between March 22-30 in 2021.

On June 30, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations was supposed to be hosted by Cameroon, but was moved to January 2022, and will end in February, after Covid-19 disrupted the global football calendar.

Similarly, the calendar for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers was also adjusted and the matchdays one and two will now be held between May 31 and June 15 in 2021.

The matchdays three and four have been scheduled for August 30 to September 7 while the penultimate and final group games come up between October 4 and October 12.

The two-legged final qualifying round which will produce Africa's five teams for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be between November 8 and 16.

Uganda are in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, and South Sudan.

The Cranes are topping their group with four points the same number as Burkina Faso, while Malawi have three and South Sudan are yet to claim a point.