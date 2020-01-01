McKinstry: Uganda coach confident Cranes will be ready for Chan in January

The 34-year-old reveals players have been served with a daily program on how to keep fit and ready to play

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has stated players will be ready to play both the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The two competitions were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. So, Confederation of African Football (Caf) pushed Chan to January 2021 with the Afcon set for the same year as well.

"The confirmation by Caf of the Chan tournament for January 2021 is a relief to the players," McKinstry told the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) website.

"The players were more concerned and worried that this tournament could be called off because if you look at the schedule, it was a challenge to see where it could be fixed. Now the tournament is only six months away. This is really close.

"Everyone is refocused, re-energized and hungry to go. The... Uganda Premier League kicks off in October 2020 and the players are really ready. We, as the technical team, are also looking forward and putting together some plans. Hopefully, Cecafa 2020 will be happening and this will help in the preparations. The players and staff are now motivated with more energy."

Currently, there is no football in Uganda which houses the entire Chan squad. The 34-year-old is however not worried with the situation and he has revealed why.

"The players have been given a special pre-season training schedule. The programs have been sent to them, quite different from the ones in the Covid-19 period because anytime we expected football to return soon.

"We hope to have six weeks of competitive football before the training camp will be summoned for the Chan finals."

The youthful tactician has also stated how challenging it has been for everyone involved and why he was jealous of his colleagues abroad.

"It has been really challenging but as a coach, there has been hope and planning never stops. Everyone was frustrated with no football but it is two-sided; the supporter, player, or coach.

"Everyone was frustrated that football was not happening. I am a little bit jealous that my colleagues in Europe are involved in what they love to do best but hopefully, this frustration will be converted to energy when football returns."