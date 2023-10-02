Wrexham rejected? Ex-Leeds United player Stuart McKinstry set to turn down interest from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney in favour of move to Scotland

Ex-Leeds United man Stuart McKinstry is set to snub Wrexham in favor of a move to Scotland, per a report.

WHAT HAPPENED? McKinstry has been a free agent since being released by the Whites in the summer, and a number of lower-division EFL clubs have courted him. Both Gillingham and Wrexham have been associated with the 21-year-old in recent months, but he has decided that a return to Scotland is the best option for him at this stage in his career, according to the Daily Record. As a result, the article indicates that Queen's Park won the race for him after a long time of interest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, the attacker was on loan at Motherwell and was named the club's player of the month for October, but he fell out of favour when Stuart Kettlewell arrived and began playing with wingers.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will take on Mansfield on Tuesday, October 3 in an attempt to reach the promotion playoff places after a rather underwhelming start to the season.