McKinstry reveals why Uganda will miss four foreign-based players in qualifiers

The Cranes tactician explains why the East African nation could miss some key players when they resume Afcon campaign

Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry has revealed his side will miss up to four foreign-based players when they launch their campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan in November.

The Cranes will return to action with a double-header against South Sudan and coach Johnathan McKinstry had admitted with travel restrictions currently being experienced in various countries owing to the coronavirus pandemic, he will not have his full squad especially foreign-based players.

“We have already highlighted the travel restrictions in place and four of our foreign-based players are likely not to join us,” McKinstry told Fufa website.

“The squad will be 70% composed of foreign-based players with the rest coming from the local league. But like I said, with travel restrictions when we fail to get some, there must be other options especially from our league. Equally, this in the long run will definitely help our local legion as we plan for Chan.”

Asked whether he will stick to the squad he named before Covid-19 struck forcing the cancellation of competitions, McKinstry said: “Definitely, we still have them in our considerations and it will depend on their availability.

“But the situation in March is not the situation now. For example, we did not call Farouk Miya in March because he was out injured but he came back strong and ended the season well with his club in Turkey and he has also started the new season with them. You look at players like Derrick [Nsibambi] in Egypt. It is very important that they are getting playing time week in week out.”

McKinstry has also admitted he is impressed with how a number of Uganda players have commanded starting roles at their respective clubs in Europe.

“We always tell our players that when they go outside, they have gone to compete at the highest level,” McKinstry continued: “Obviously, it takes time to settle in a new environment like it was the case with Miya in Belgium but he showed commitment and is now doing well.

“When you look at 10 years ago, we only had a few players commanding playing time but that has over the years changed and it is very pleasing that we see many of them playing regularly.”

McKinstry also explained why it was important for Uganda to claim maximum points against South Sudan by stating: “It’s all about qualifying and the fact that we have qualified for the last two editions, obviously the minimum should be getting back and go a step better.

“We definitely have the chance to qualify as soon as we can but we will not take things for granted.”

On what he was doing during the lockdown period, McKinstry explained: “In the last couple of months, myself and the coaching team, we have really dug deep in terms of the game module, looked into what we want to do for the team, every position and the players we have now but also the players for the next few years.

“That sort of conveyor belt of talent, who we expect to step up in the near future. Therefore, in the last months, we have been able to put in place some good plans. Whereas it’s been a frustrating period for most of the people but ultimately, we have been able to use it effectively and we are better prepared than before.”

Uganda – like other nations – will have to honour the World Cup and their Afcon qualification matches in a condensed calendar late in the year and in 2021.

The record Cecafa champions are also set to participate in the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament to be staged in Cameroon.