McKinstry reveals why Uganda opted against friendly matches in Dubai

The Northern Irish tactician reveals why he decided to camp in Dubai for 10 days instead of playing friendly matches

Uganda coach Johnny McKinstry has revealed why he opted to take the team to Dubai for a 10-day residential camp instead of playing friendly matches.

While other nations played friendly matches during the just concluded Fifa international break, Uganda instead camped in Dubai for 10 days as they prepared for their Group B Africa Cup of Nations double-header against South Sudan in November.

The Northern Irish tactician has now explained the reason behind the move.

“I decided to use two approaches: more training and the classroom,” McKinstry told KFM Sports as quoted by Daily Monitor. “In the first qualifiers I didn’t have much time with the players, so the Dubai training provided that environment to spend more time on the training ground together and in the classroom.

“We agreed with Fufa we shall have two friendly matches this year but now, also because of the pandemic, more bonding and the classroom helps improve communication with the players.

“So we train, and, thereafter, do the classroom. We never let a session go without players asking a question. I normally call on a player, play a video, and ask them to explain what we’ve just been on. That way, you improve their confidence and communication, and feedback.”

McKinstry continued: “If a player is still asking questions on the day of the match, then that is a problem for all of us. Players must be empowered to speak and speak out, to act. That translates to the pitch during the match.”

The former Rwanda coach further explained why no local-based players were included in his 20-man squad for the back-to-back fixtures.

“The more Ugandan football grows, the less and less local players will play for the national team. “When I was coaching Sierra Leone, all our players played in Europe, but I’d be forced to call up someone playing at AC Milan rather than one in the lower division because of the level at AC Milan.

“When you do well in the UPL, you definitely move to a better club, that should encourage local-based players.

“We just can’t call them up for the sake of it. So, if Allan [Okello] plays well in the UPL and moves to a bigger and better club out of Uganda, do I drop him because we need to play a local player?

“But local-based players will still get the chance and what I can tell them is look, if you get a chance to step onto that pitch, leave your heart out there.”

Uganda are seeking to qualify for the Afcon for a third successive time.