McKinstry reveals why Uganda did not celebrate slim South Sudan win

The Cranes laboured past the Bright Stars, got a breakthrough as the match was about to end and earned their points

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has explained why the players did not jump in celebration after beating South Sudan 1-0 on Thursday.

The win took their tally to seven points as they draw closer to sealing a place in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations but the coach said how they struggled against the Bright Stars did not offer an environment to celebrate the slim win.

“The boys were not jumping in joy after the game. We won the game but we have high standards in terms of performance and it was lower than we wanted,” McKinstry said as was quoted by Football256.

“The objective has always been aiming for a third Afcon in a row. The word that would describe the game from last Thursday is frustrating.”

The former Rwanda head coach also revealed the mood in the camp ahead of the Nyayo Stadium encounter against the winless Bright Stars.

“We are looking forward to the Monday game, the players have a lot of energy,” he added. “It’s a good playing surface which gives them more enthusiasm to go out there and play and get the job done.

“It has been a very short turn around; we have had a few days to look at things although we have done some great stuff and the players have a clearer understanding of what we need to do to get the win.

“We have looked at some tactical tweaks which will get us into even better positions on the field. Everyone is ready to go out and make amends for the result.”

Uganda would be almost assured of an Afcon slot should they beat their northern neighbours and the tactician explains how a win will be very vital to their course.

“There are many ways to get there but it’s about every time we get onto the field, can we get three points and if we do that, then we put ourselves in a strong position for qualification,” he concluded.

“If we go out and get three points, it’s a strong statement towards our chase for qualification depending on other results that happen.

“All we can do is go and get the result and if we get three points, one of two things will be true whether we have qualified for our third Afcon or we are a point away from qualification.”

The game will start at 16:00 EAT.