McKinstry reveals Uganda’s Chan plan against Morocco

The tactician has warned it would not be prudent to peg their hopes on the North Africans’ previous record in the continental tournament

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has explained how they plan to tackle Morocco in the African Nations Championship tournament in Cameroon.

The Cranes are in Group C with the reigning champions as well as Rwanda and Togo but the coach has specifically explained how he hopes to deal with the North African opponents.

“We just have to be in the best conditions because we know North African teams have not done well in Chan,” McKinstry told the Fufa website.

“We expect them to be difficult opponents because their clubs go deeper and feature in the Caf Champions League and Morocco are one of Uganda’s three opponents in Group C of the Chan finals in Cameroon.

“The nature of winning or doing well in Chan is that the number of players get opportunities to go and play outside of their domestic leagues.”

Uganda will engage in a mini-tournament against Cameroon, Zambia and Niger and their first opponents will be against the Indomitable Lions on Friday.

“It is two contrasting preparations [between Uganda and Cameroon],” the North Irish coach stated on their mode of preparations.

“Obviously for us, we got the players a week ago but connectivity needs to be worked on. We also had five Premier League rounds of action while our opponents have not had league action since March but have played four or five build-ups matches in the last three weeks.”

On his part, goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi said his teammates have had enough training.

“As a team, we are ready for the task coming ahead,” Alionzi said.

“We shall take it game per game to get out of the group stage. The energy is good as we have prepared enough and the team is up to the task. With the chances and forces we have as a team, we shall make it through the group stages.”

Uganda will play Cameroon at Ahamdaou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde at 8:00 EAT on January 1 while the Zambian game will be staged on January 4 at 6:00 EAT.

The final game against Niger will be played on January 7 also at 6:00 EAT. McKinstry picked 25 players for the pre-Chan tournament.