McKinstry reveals local-based players for South Sudan Afcon assignment

Only five or six local players will be considered for the game scheduled to be played on November 12

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a 22-man local-based squad for the preparations of the November African Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Sudan.

Out of the 22 selected, about six will be considered for the game with the rest being sharpened for future assignments.

"As previously announced in addition to the squad of 20 foreign-based players for the upcoming double-header against South Sudan in the [Afcon qualifiers], we would be looking to adding five or six Uganda Premier League players to the mix so that they can compete for places in the squad," McKinstry confirmed on Tuesday.

"In order to give the local-based players the best support, we will be running an advance camp between November 2-8.

"In addition to that, we shall be able to have some early arrivals of foreign-based players whose leagues join this camp in Kampala. The camp will also help the local-based players to push their levels higher and hopefully get some minutes on the field against South Sudan."

The Cranes will play South Sudan on November 12 at St. Mary's Kitende with the return fixture scheduled four days later.

Local-based players:

Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC

Defenders: Ndahiro Derrick (Sc Villa), Galiwango Disan (Vipers SC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Mandela Ashraf (URA), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Kato Samuel ( (KCCA FC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick ( URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tony (Police FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Watambala Kairm (Vipers SC), Owori David ( Sc Villa), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Oriti Ibrahim (Vipers Sc), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Ahebwa Brian (KCCA FC).

Foreign-base players

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Magoola Jamal Salim (Al Hilal Omdruman, Sudan)

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria)

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (UMEA, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel, Israel), Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)