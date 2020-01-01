McKinstry picks SC Villa’s Owori for suspended Ochaya ahead of South Sudan clash

The midfielder has been included in the travelling party that will be on duty on Monday in Nairobi against the Bright Stars

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has picked SC Villa’s David Owori to replace Joseph Ochaya in the squad to face South Sudan in the return leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Uganda will be hosted at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, on November 16 and McKinstry has made a slight change in the team that picked up a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Owori is among the 22 players who had been initially called up but was dropped as seven local players were picked for the qualifier.

“Midfielder [David] Owori replaces the suspended [Joseph] Ochaya who picked the second caution in the qualifiers during the Thursday clash,” Fufa said as the team departed for Nairobi.

“The rest of the players who made the matchday squad during the 1-0 home win at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende are maintained.”

Halid Lwaliwa, who scored the solitary goal in the reverse fixture, is in the team and is expected to start as Khalid Aucho remains a doubt.

In an earlier interview, McKinstry had explained why a change in the team would be necessary for the second encounter.

“We are likely to make changes in the second game because energy levels are important,” McKinstry said.

“You saw players had to leave everything on the field and so yes a number of new players are going to start the second game because we need fresh legs.

“We expect another tough encounter which is going to take another 90 minutes of intensity to get the results we want.

“Everyone knows the status of the group and our number one priority is to maintain our top position in the group after the South Sudan games as we said.”

Uganda are now second in Group B after picking up a second win but McKinstry remains cautious as they look for a third straight Afcon slot.

“We have taken our first step toward that which can put us in a great position though we cannot control what goes on from other places,” he added.

“So, it might be enough to confirm qualifications or not, but regardless of the overall outcomes we want to finish in the number one position.”

Travelling players: Onyango Denis, Magoola Salim Jamal, Lukwago Charles, Bwomono Elvis, Wadada Nico Wakiro, David Owori, Galiwango Disan, Awany Timothy, Mukiibi Ronald, Lwaliwa Halid, Mbowa Paul Patrick.

Azira Michael, Kagimu Shafiq, Aucho Khalid, Watambala Karim, Miya Faruku, Kizito Luwagga, Okello Allan, Okwi Emmanuel, Nsibambi Derrick, Lubega Edrisa, and Bayo Fahad.