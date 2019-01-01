McKinstry names Uganda Cranes squad to face North Eastern Select

The Northern Irishman has summoned a squad of 21 local-based players for the trip to Katakwi on Saturday

Uganda Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry has named 21 players for the regional tour match to be played in Katakwi on Saturday.

The squad of local-based players will see the Cranes take on North Eastern Select. It will be the third time the Uganda Cranes head to the region.

The tour is in line with preparations for Uganda’s upcoming games in the Chan finals.

The team will train on Thursday at StarTimes Stadium Lugogo before setting off for Katakwi on Friday.

The squad:

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), James Alitho (URA FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Revita John (KCCA FC), Kato Samuel (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Hassan Senyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC), Vianne Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC) Ashraf Mandela (URA FC) and Edrisa Lubega (Proline FC).