McKinstry: I told Uche Mubiru to proceed and sign for Wycombe Wanderers

The Cranes tactician acknowledges he was involved in the 25-year-old striker's move to the English Championship side

Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry has revealed he had a talk with striker Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru before he signed for Championship side Wycombe Wanderers.

The Chairboys beat Oxford 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley to secure promotion to the second tier of English football for the first time and in their bid to strengthen and be ready for the stiff competition in the division, they unveiled the East African player on a three-year-deal on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Kampala, McKinstry has revealed the role he played in the forward's move.

“I have been in constant contact with Mubiru,” McKinstry began [as per Kawowo]. “We spoke about the prospect of moving to the Championship after he called to consult for advice and I gave him a go-ahead.

“The Championship is one of the most - if not the very best of the - competitive leagues in the world, with thrilling action week in, week out. It is definitely a great platform for Mubiru to develop further.”

Wycombe have already declared their high hopes for the forward following his successful spell in Scottish football.

"[Coach] Gareth Ainsworth has secured Wanderers’ first new signing as a Championship club, bringing Uche Ikpeazu to Adams Park on a three-year deal," the Blues announced, upon signing the player.

"The Chairboys’ new number 9 arrives from Scottish side Hearts, having earned a move to the Edinburgh club thanks to a blistering spell at Cambridge United, catching the eye in a number of appearances against the Blues.”

Mubiru was among the three new players invited by McKinstry ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against South Sudan on March 28 and 31.

The 25-year-old, born in London to a Nigerian father and a Ugandan mother, has scored two goals in 23 Scottish Premiership games last season.

He previously played in the English League One with Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale, Blackpool, and Doncaster Rovers, and he has expressed his readiness to play on the international scene with the Cranes.

Upon being called up to Cranes squad before the qualifiers were suspended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Mubiru said: “It’s always been a dream to represent my country.

"I thank God for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to testing myself at international level and hopefully achieving great things with Uganda Cranes.”