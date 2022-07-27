McKinstry: Gor Mahia set to appoint former Rwanda and Uganda coach on two-year deal

The tactician will take over after the club parted ways with Andreas Spiers earlier this month

Johnathan McKinstry is the new head coach of Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights Gor Mahia, GOAL can reveal.

The former Uganda national team head coach will handle the 19-time Premier League champions after signing a two-year deal.

"By the end of the week, he [McKinstry] will be here as our new coach," a source at the club told GOAL.

"We have a policy of unveiling every coach, and so everything is at that stage; everything is agreed and he is our new head coach."

Meanwhile, the Northern Irish football tactician has wide experience, having handled both national teams and a club in his previous appointments.

In 2013, he was appointed Sierra Leone head coach to succeed Swedish coach Lars-Olof Mattsson. While in charge, his side was defeated by Ivory Coast and DR Congo when the country was under suspension following an outbreak of Ebola.

He was relieved of his duties in September 2014 after he had led Sierra Leone to their highest ever Fifa world ranking position of 50th.

After his time with the West Africans, McKinstry was appointed to take charge of Rwanda in 2015 and guided Amavubi to their first away win in four years; a 1-0 victory in the opening round of the 2017 African Nations Cup qualifier against Mozambique.

In the same year, Rwanda ended up as Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup runners-up after they were beaten by Uganda 1-0 in the final. He was also named the coach of the tournament after beating Ethiopia, the reigning champions, Kenya, and Sudan on their way to the final.

In 2016, he led Amavubi to the knock-out stage of a major competition for the first time in their history when he guided them to first place in Group A of the 2016 edition of the Caf African Nations Championship and advanced to the quarter-finals.

However, he was sacked in August 2016, and in July 2017, Lithuania’s Kauno Zalgiris appointed him as their head coach. He left in January 2018 following the expiration of his contract.

In December 2019, he was appointed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations to take charge of the Cranes.

After winning all six games in the Cecafa Cup, he helped Uganda win the regional tournament but left in April 2021 after being in charge for 18 months.

K’Ogalo have already started their pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 season's kick-off.