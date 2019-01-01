McKinstry gives Uganda's Afcon preparations thumbs up

The Cranes will be up for two qualifiers in November and the tactician is happy with how his charges are gearing up for the games

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has described their pre-African Cup of Nations preparations as "perfect".

The Cranes have been training at the StarTimes Stadium until Thursday, where a total of 22 players took part in the programme.

The majority of the players in camp are the local-based ones and McKinstry is expected to conduct more training sessions in the North East region during the weekend.

Allan Okello, Samuel Kato both of KCCA, Hassan Senyonjo and Vianne Sekajugo of Wakiso Giants and Proline FC's Edrisa Lubega will not be part of the continent heading north, though, with Fufa yet to communicate the reasons behind their absence.

“We held a very successful training session at Lugogo. All the players responded well to the training and this is a perfect start as well plan for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers,” McKinstry told the Fufa website.

“This is a unique project [the regional tours] and I have not seen it anywhere in Africa. We are set for the North East region when we play in Katakwi on Saturday.

“The local-based players had a successful training session joined by some of the foreign-based players at Lugogo on Thursday.

“These are early preparations for the two qualifiers away to Burkina Faso and at home against Malawi.”

South Sudan are the other members of Group B.

Uganda will face Burkina Faso on November 13 away before welcoming Malawi on November 17 at the Mandela National Stadium.

North region-bound squad:

Charles Lukwago, and James Alitho, Paul Willa, Halid Lwaliwa, John Revita, Paul Mbowa, Nicolas Kasozi, Shafiq Kagimu, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Bright Anukani, Joachim Ojera, Allan Kayiwa, Joel Madondo, Fahad Bayo, Ashraf Mandela.

Robert Odongkara, Tadeo Lwanga, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Aucho Khalid, Allan Kyambadde, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi.