McKinstry, Fufa to blame if KCCA FC lose to Dove FC in Uganda Cup - Mutebi

The coach is unhappy for not having his senior players at the club from the national team camp

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) head coach Mike Mutebi has revealed who he will blame should they fail to beat Dove FC in a Uganda Cup Round of 16 tie.

KCCA will face the Fufa Big League side, Dove, at Masindi without key players who are with the national team preparing for the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament in Cameroon.

Mutebi states the blame, if they lose to Dove, will be placed on Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda national team coach and his assistant Abdalla Mubiru as well as the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa).

“The team is ready and we can only be disappointed by Fufa, [Johnatahn] McKinstry and Abdalla [Mubiru] for not allowing our players to come and join us,” Mutebi told the club's portal.

“But then I believe the available players are ready to serve the team and do a great job.”

Mike Mutyaba and Muzamiru Mutyaba are among the players Mutebi will miss due to injuries while Charles Lukwago, Mustafa Kizza, Samuel Kato, Herbert Achai and Julius Poloto are with the national team.

The coach hopes players from the B team will do a good job.

“Dove are a strong team because we played a friendly match against them, I think last year. They are a strong team and are doing a great job in the Fufa Big League,” he added.

“These cup ties are always unpredictable so you cannot take them for granted. We are ready to face the challenge especially that we are going to play in a bad field.

“But what I know is we will do everything possible to win the tie.

“The way our junior team has been playing shows they are ready but we shall see what happens all we can say for now is they are ready to play.”

Mutebi also stated the club's desire is to lift their 11th Uganda Cup title.

“We have always been taking every tournament we are in with the seriousness they deserve and Uganda Cup is one of them. We are serious and we want to win it and make a record,” he concluded.

KCCA defeated CATIDA and Bukedea Town Council in the rounds of 64 and 32 respectively. Dove, who are coached by ex-KCCA star Robert Ssekweyama, manoeuvred their way past New Villa and Water FC in the rounds of 64 and 32 in that order.