McKinstry explains why KCCA FC players are not in Uganda's Chan squad

The Garbage collectors are representing the East African nation in the Caf Confederation Cup

Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry has stated he did not include the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC players in his provisional Chan squad to give them time to prepare for their continental assignment.

The Kasasiro Boys will be up against AS Kigali in the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup in a couple of days. The tactician conceded it will affect his preparations but it will also be important for the team to do well in the competition.

"Overall, we feel confident in the group, obviously these 28 players do not include any of the KCCA FC players because we want [them] to focus on their upcoming Caf Confederation Cup game against AS Kigali," McKinstry clarified.

"Yes, we acknowledge that this limits our preparations a little bit.

"As a national team coach, we would want to have all our players from day one of our training camps but equally we want our club teams to be successful in continental competitions, so for us, we are supporting KCCA as they try to push forward in their competition as we would support any Ugandan team in continental competition."

The youthful Cranes tactician has confirmed the Garbage Collectors' players will join the national team at a later date. He has, however, challenged those who will report early to prove they have what it takes to deserve a place in the final squad.

"Ultimately, it is neither FUFA nor KCCA’s fault that the games have a run over clash, it is just a way the schedule is put together by Caf at the top end and it is a hard challenge we have to deal with and overcome," McKinstry added.

"But the players who will be joining us later from KCCA will be selected at the beginning of January. [The absence] of KCCA players ultimately gives other players a chance in this early phase of preparation to prove that they deserve a place in the final squad."

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) is yet to confirm where the players will train in sessions that are expected to begin on December 21.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Tom Ikara (Police),

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Muhamood Hassan (Police),

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Tonny Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants),

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joakim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Ivan Bogere (Proline).