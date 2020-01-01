McKinstry explains why he picked Mawejje, Juuko and Iguma for Uganda duty

The Northern Irish coach explains why he named the veteran trio in the Cranes squad for the upcoming Afcon double-header

Johnathan McKinstry has revealed why he opted to recall veteran players Tonny Mawejje, Murushid Juuko, and Denis Iguma in the Uganda Cranes squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan.

The Northern Irish coach shocked many while naming the provisional squad of 22-local-based players after he recalled the three players, who are yet to play active football for the past one year.

Iguma only returned from injury, while Mawejje has not played active football since leaving Al-Arabi last year and Juuko only signed for Express FC two weeks ago after a year out without action.

“There are three guys who have huge experience and have played at really high levels of the game but for some reason, the last nine or ten months have not been as they would have liked them to be,” McKinstry told media at Lugogo as quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“But also for all of them, they have moved categories recently because by signing for a UPL team means they are eligible for Chan.

“We are going to start preparing for chan around December 14. So, if I wait until then to see Tony [Mawejje], Murushid [Juuko], and Denis [Iguma] in our training environment then it is probably late for them.”

On why he believes the three deserved to be part of the six-day training session for local-based players, McKinstry explained: “This was a case of we have six days training with the local guys so let’s bring them in and see where they are physically and technically and even how they fit into our system.

“If you think about it, the type of Cranes team that they played under is a different one that we are building now, so it is a great opportunity for them to come and see how we are developing the team.

“You should never discard experience because it is so valuable. The trio holds huge experience that can only help the young boys but it is down to their performance. No one gets a free ticket just because of their experience.”

Uganda will host South Sudan in the first meeting on November 12 at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende (4 pm) before they face off again five days later in Kenya.

Players in camp: Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC).

Defenders: Ndahiro Derrick (SC Villa), Galiwango Disan (Vipers SC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Mandela Ashraf (URA), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Kato Samuel (KCCA FC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick (URA FC).

Midfielders: Mawejje Tony (Police FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Watambala Karim (Vipers SC), Owori David (SC Villa), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC).

Forwards: Oriti Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), and Ahebwa Brian (KCCA FC).