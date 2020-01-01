McKinstry explains Bogere, Kayondo and Bobosi's inclusion in Uganda's Chan squad

The East African charges are aiming at going past the group stage of the biennial competition in Cameroon

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry believes the African Nations Championship (Chan) is an excellent platform for the inexperienced players in his squad to shine.

The youthful tactician named his 28-man squad for the competition and among those who were included are youngsters Ivan Bogere, Aziz Kayondo and Bobosi Byaruhanga.

The trio played a big role to help the Hippos win the 2020 U20 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Championship and seal their place in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

"The squad includes three of the outstanding players from the Uganda U20 successful trip to Tanzania where they qualified for the U20 Afcon," McKinstry told the reporters.

"We felt that it was important that the top U20 players be given their opportunity to shine on the Chan team because that is what Chan is all about. It is ultimately about young players gaining that exposure, showing their talents to the world and potentially launching successful careers for themselves.

"Having held conversations with the U20 national team coaches and considering the needs of the Chan team, we felt that Kayondo, Bobosi and Bogere were in the perfect position to get their chance."

The 35-year-old coach has also pointed out why players should give their best in their respective national teams' set-ups.

"[The call-up] t should give encouragement for other boys in the youth national teams that if they perform and continue to progress, they will also get the chance to compete with their senior brothers in the senior team," McKinstry added.

"We have demonstrated that if you are a top performer in the Chan team, you will get your opportunity to perform in the senior Cranes team in the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers."

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Tom Ikara (Police),

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Muhamood Hassan (Police),

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Tonny Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants),

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joakim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Ivan Bogere (Proline).