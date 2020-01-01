Mbungo: Former AFC Leopards coach lands Rayon Sports FC job

The tactician has found a new home after leaving the cash-strapped KPL side in December

Casa Mbungo has been appointed Rayon Sports FC head coach after leaving AFC Leopards in December 2019.

Mbungo, 51, will now take charge of the Rwandan top-flight side replacing Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa who was sacked following a 2-0 defeat by arch-rivals APR Rwanda on December 21.

The coach left a similar position at AFC Leopards following the financial crisis which has been experienced at the club since the start of the season after their shirt sponsor SportPesa left the Kenyan market.

“We're delighted to announce that a former AS Kigali, Police FC Rwanda, Kiyovu Sports, and AFC Leopard's coach [Cassa] Mbungo Andre is joining as our head coach on Thursday,” the club said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Rayon, however, did not confirm the length of his contract.

The Rwandan was appointed as Ingwe's coach in February 2019 to take over the reins from underperforming Serbian Marko Vasiljevic.

His immediate responsibility at the Den was to help the club turn around the poor run they were experiencing then. He ultimately helped avoid relegation after finding them wallowing in 15th place of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table.

AFC Leopards finished the 2018/19 season 11th after harvesting 11 wins and 10 draws, while they lost 13 games.

Mbungo's exit from AFC Leopards followed those of foreigners Ismailia Diarra, Rwandan defender Soter Kayumba, midfielders Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro after the financial health of the club did not improve as the season headed for the mid-season break.

Mbungo won the Peace Cup with AS Kigali in 2013 and again with Police FC in 2015. He has also been in charge of the national team, Amavubi on an interim basis.

The Rwandan Premier League side has seen 20 matches played already with Rayon lying third with 41 points, seven fewer than leaders APR.