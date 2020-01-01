Mbungo: Ex-AFC Leopards coach fired at Rayon Sports, Bukasa takes over

The Rwandan coach took over the reins at the club in February and led them to a second-place finish in the abandoned season

Casa Mbungo has been relieved of his duties at Rayon Sports with Guy Bukasa taking his position until the end of the next season.

The changes have been made just five months after the former AFC Leopards tactician took over at the Kigali-based side. The nine-time Rwanda National Football League champions have confirmed the development on their social media channels.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Guy Bukasa [Coupe du Congo 2018 winner] as head coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2020/21 season," Rayon Sports tweeted

The Les Leopards assistant coach has been serving as the head coach of Gasogi United, who he helped to a ninth-place finish in the abandoned top tier season.

The Les Leopards assistant coach has been serving as the head coach of Gasogi United, who he helped to a ninth-place finish in the abandoned top tier season.

The promoted side had managed to win seven games, drawn eight and lost as many in the 23 matches played, accumulating a total of 29 points in the process.

"Gasogi United thanks coach Guy Bukasa for the excellent job he did for the team and the good times we spent together. We wish you luck wherever you go," Bukasa's former team tweeted.

The youthful coach will now take over at Rayon Sports who finished second in the league.

The youthful coach will now take over at Rayon Sports who finished second in the league.

In the 23 matches played, the team had won 15, drawn five and lost just three to collect a total of 50 points, seven fewer than APR who had won 17 matches, drawn six and lost none.

Bukasa rejected a contract extension by Gasogi despite the management tabling what is believed to be a decent offer.

The tactician had joined the team from DR Congo side AS Nyuki and helped them to promotion.

He opted to join the former champions where he will reportedly get $4000 a month.

Guy Bakila will remain his assistant coach at the club, and their immediate objective will be to help the team win the league next season.

The move came as a shock to Gasogi United fans considering the tactician had poured cold water on reports of his exit. The team had stabilized under his leadership and many believed he would lead them to the top.

It is not clear why Rayon Sports opted to replace Mbungo with Bukasa.