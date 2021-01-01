Mbeumo nets winner, Solanke, Fosu, Danjuma in action as Brentford see off Bournemouth

The Cameroonian forward scored the solitary goal in the encounter while his African teammates were also on parade at Vitality Stadium

Bryan Mbeumo scored the winning goal, while Dominic Solanke, Tariqe Fosu and Arnaut Danjuma were on parade as Brentford secured a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in Saturday’s EFL Championship game.

Mbeumo came off the bench, replacing Fosu, to make a significant contribution for the Cherries, helping his side to clinch all three points at Vitality Stadium.

Brentford had played out two consecutive draws, against Millwall and Cardiff City, before the Cameroonian fired them back to winning ways.

Solanke was handed a starting role in the encounter along with Danjuma and made their contribution in the game but could not help Bournemouth avoid defeat.

The Anglo-Nigerians combined well in their last outings for the Cherries against Millwall scoring and providing assists in the encounter, however, struggled to beat the solid defence of Brentford at Vitality Stadium.

The game started with both sides aiming for an early goal but failed to convert the few chances that came their way as the first half ended all square.

In the second half, Brentford suffered a setback when they were reduced to 10 men after Pontus Jansson picked up his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off.

They, however, bounced back from the setback and soon got the opening goal when 75th-minute substitute Mbeumo hit the back of the net, two minutes after his introduction in the game.

The goal was enough for Brentford to clinch all three points at Vitality Stadium and boost their promotion chances.

Besides his goal, Mbeumo provided three passes in the encounter as part of his contribution while Solanke and Danjuma featured for the duration of the game for Bournemouth.

Danjuma was one of the stand-out performers for the Cherries, along with his Anglo-Nigerian teammate.

The victory ensured Brentford moved to the third spot on the Championship table after gathering 78 points from 43 games.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, dropped to the fourth spot with 77 points from 44 outings and will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they face Wycombe Wanderers on May 1.

Brentford will slug it out against Rotherham United in their next Championship game on April 27.