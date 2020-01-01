Mbaye Niang : Rennes striker debunks departure rumour

The Senegal international has been linked away from the Red and Blacks but has put the speculation bed

Rennes striker Mbaye Niang has debunked the rumour making rounds that he is on his way out of Roazhon Park.

The forward has strongly been linked to rivals Marseille as well as some other European clubs owing to his consistent performances for the Red and Blacks

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions in the 2019-20 season.

The Senegal international added weight to the speculations of his departure from Roazhon Park when he recently made a trip to Marseille.

The striker has, however, taken to the social media to explain the reason for travelling to the side, denying it was for transfer purposes.

"Media friends, I have a lot of respect for your papers in general, but above all you must not start creating unnecessary controversies to my subject," Niang tweeted.

"I have a lot of respect for the Rennes club, and I brought back business following an unfortunate burglary that my family and I suffered."

Niang started his career in France with the Caen youth academy at the age of 13 and broke into the first team in 2011 after signing his first professional contract with the side.

The forward played 30 league games before leaving his boyhood club to join AC Milan, where he spent six years, including loan spells, at Montpellier, Genoa, Watford and Torino.

After convincing showings during his loan spell, the forward was handed a permanent deal by Rennes in 2019 and has continued to turn heads.