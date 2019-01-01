Mbarara FC in talks with Mbabazi over coaching role

The tactician has already held talks with the club's president and might be confirmed before the end of the week

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Mbarara FC are on the verge of appointing Charles Mbabazi as their new coach.

According to Kawowo Sports, the Ankole Lions' president Mwine Mpaka was spotted with the tactician in a Kampala restaurant where they discussed a possible return to the club he was coaching last season.

Reports have it that an official announcement will be made later this week. Brian Ssenyondo has been appointed as interim coach and will lead the team in the top tier game against Ondurapaka on Tuesday.

The position at the club fell vacant on Sunday following the dismissal of Paul Nkata, who had failed to help the team register good results. During his tenure, the club has gone six games without a win and they are just a point above the relegation zone.

It is for this reason the club opted to part ways with the tactician and his entire technical bench.

"Head coach [Paul] Nkata, assistant coach Kasuke Baker and goalkeeping coach Hamza have been sacked. More details to follow as the team will announce the caretaker for the remaining games in the first round," the club announced on their Twitter page.

"Mr Tabule Ali who was the technical director has also been sacked."