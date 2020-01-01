Mbarara City's Onyai dedicates hat-trick against FHL to his mother

The forward was key as the Ankole Lions defeated the Moyo-based side in a Uganda Cup encounter on Friday

Mbarara City Football Club striker Raymond Onyai has dedicated his hat-trick against Faith, Hope and Love (FHL) on February 14 to his mother.

Onyai helped the Ankole Lions dispatch their opponents 9-0 and progress to the Round of 16 of the Uganda Cup tournament.

He has been a key player for the club either under Livingstone Mbabazi, who signed him from Kataka FC, and the current coach Brian Ssenyondo.

“I want to dedicate the hat-trick scored to my mother who stays in Nebbi district. She has supported me virtually through thick and thin moments,” he told Kawowo Sports.

He also talked by the immediate help he hets from his teammates.

“Football is a collective sport. I cannot take all the bragging rights alone minus my coaches particularly the head coach [Ssenyondo] and his support staff, fellow players, the fans, media and everyone who has supported me morally and otherwise,” he added.

In an earlier interview, Onyai had praised the team for the unity they have shown as they try to chase the domestic title.

“We are privileged that this unity and love has helped us move the extra mile and performed well. We are assured of a great future at Mbarara City Football Club because of the teamwork component,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ssenyondo has explained the importance of the 9-0 win ahead of their next two Ugandan Premier League (UPL) games.

“I am happy for the good result registered. It gives us the confidence as we come to the next two league matches away to Kyetume FC and Onduparaka FC,” Ssenyondo told Kawowo Sports in a separate interview.

“In the Uganda Cup, the target remains to win the tournament.”

Four matches have been lined up for Sunday as the Uganda Cup Round of 32 ends.

Sunday fixtures:

Kajjansi United Vs SC Villa – Mutessa II Stadium

Kiboga Young Vs Mvara Boys – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Kigezi HomeBoyz Vs Kyetume – Kabale Municipal Grounds

Spartans Vs Kataka – Mashariki Ground