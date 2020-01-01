Mbarara City FC are a complete block - Onyai

The forward praised the unity that is in the team and said the achievements which have been witnessed all along is down to it

Mbarara City forward Raymond Onyai has praised the unity the club has shown over the years.

Onyai joined Mbarara City from Kataka FC under coach Livingstone Mbabazi and has been an important member of the first team then, and now under Brian Ssenyondo.

The former KCCA Youth Academy product suggests unity has kept the club together over the years and believes the future is bright for the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) club.

“Mbarara City Football Club are unique in a way that we are one complete block. Right from the players, coaches, managers, fans and well-wishers, we think along the same wavelength,” Onyai told Kawowo Sports.

“We are privileged that this unity and love has helped us move the extra mile and performed well.

“We are assured of a great future at Mbarara City Football Club because of the teamwork component.”

Coach Ssenyondo praised his striker - who can play also as a winger and an offensive midfielder - saying he is a good player who is always ready to perform for Mbarara.

“He is a quality player and has good knowledge of the game. He is ready and willing to learn every day,” Ssenyondo said.

Mbarara are seventh on the UPL log where they have played 21 matches, with 29 points from eight wins and five draws. They have lost eight games across the season.