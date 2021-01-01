Mbarara City end Vipers SC's unbeaten run, SC Villa held by Police FC

The Venoms missed on the chance to move top of the table after losing away to the relegation-threatened side on Saturday

Vipers SC suffered their first defeat of the 2020-21 campaign after they lost 1-0 to Mbarara City in a Ugandan Premier League match at Kakyeka Stadium on Saturday.

The Venoms were among the two unbeaten sides in the top-flight, the other being Express FC, but the champions produced a poor display to go down to the relegation-threatened side.

Going into the match, Vipers had the chance to move top of the 16-team table had they won the tie but instead, disaster struck in the 51st minute when Bashir Asiku’s miscalculation of a long ball allowed Robert Kitegenyi to neatly chip Allan Ssekagya for the only goal of the game.

Vipers coach Fred Kajoba made only one change from the side that saw off Soltilo Bright Stars FC last time out, with South Sudanese Joseph Dhata replacing the suspended Disan Galiwango, who did not travel for the fixture due to accumulated yellow cards.

The match started in relatively slow fashion, with the 13th-placed home side taking a more cautious approach, limiting the league defending champions to just a few chances.

Up to the 30th minute, it was far from an entertaining half as Mbarara City’s Henry Kitegenyi together with Stephen Othieno found themselves in referee Alex Muhabi’s book for rough play.

With the teams heading into the break tied at 0-0, it was Mbarara who returned the more rejuvenated side and the 51st minute they took a shock lead through Ssekagya.

Sensing danger, Kajoba made a double substitution at the hour mark, introducing Rashid Toha together with Allan Kayiwa in place of Dhata and Paul Mucureezi, while Mbarara stand-in coach Sadiq Sempigi made his first substitution in the 63rd minute by withdrawing Makueth Wol for Ibrahim Magandazi as they desperately protected their lead.

The defeat ended Vipers' unbeaten run of 12 matches and saw them remain second on the table, one point behind leaders Express, who have 27 points and will next face SC Villa at home on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Villa secured a 2-2 draw against Police FC in another match. The Jogoos scored their goals through Muhammad Senoga in the 16th minute and Goffin Oyirwoth in the 36th minute while Johnson Odongo and Henry Kiseka scored for the Law Enforcers, in the 24th and 51st minutes, respectively.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants scored in the 88th minute courtesy of Viane Sekajugo to sink BUL FC 1-0.