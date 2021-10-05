Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer: Perez drops big hint that blockbuster move will be finalised by January

La Liga giants ready to step up interest in World Cup winner as he continues to run his contract down towards free agency at Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted that a deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid could be finalised during the winter transfer window, with the World Cup-winning forward continuing to run down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old France international has seen a switch to the Spanish capital speculated on for some time, with La Liga giants making no secret of their interest in one of the most devastating talents in world football.

A long-running saga could be brought to a close early in 2022, with Mbappe set to find himself in a position where pre-contract terms can be discussed with suitors outside of France if no extension is agreed at Parc des Princes.

What has been said?

Real president Perez has told El Debate when asked for an update on the Blancos’ pursuit of Mbappe: "We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved."

More to follow...