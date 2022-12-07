False alarm! Mbappe returns to France training as Konate explains team-mate's absence
- Mbappe missed training on Tuesday
- Returned to join co-stars on Wednesday
- Konate says no reason to worry
WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was absent from Tuesday's session with his team-mates, sparking fears that he could be injured and miss the upcoming match. However, he returned to the field on Wednesday and team-mate Ibrahima Konate says there is "nothing to worry about" regarding the Paris Saint-Germain star's fitness.
WHAT THEY SAID: "He preferred to stay indoors [on Tuesday]. We are counting on him as on all the players in the group," he told reporters. "It was a little recovery session. The day before, we had a day off. I think he decided to stay indoors with the coach, there is nothing to worry about."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's availability will be a huge boost to Didier Deschamps and his team. Mbappe is currently the tournament's top scorer, having netted five times so far.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus will meet England to contest the quarter-final tie on Sunday.
Editors' Picks
- Morocco’s Regragui compares Ziyech to Neymar and Mbappe - All players can't be treated equally?
- Cristiano who?! Portugal winners, losers & ratings as Ronaldo replacement Ramos hits historic hat-trick in Switzerland rout
- World Cup: Morocco’s defensive strength gives them historic semi-final hope
- Trust Nketiah, recall Balogun or sign a new striker: How do Arsenal replace Gabriel Jesus?