Mbappe PSG vice-captaincy decision shocks Kimpembe: 'I was not made aware'

Presnel Kimpembe has claimed he was "not made aware" about Kylian Mbappe replacing him as the vice-captain of Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe had armband against Pays de Cassel

Galtier named him vice-captain after match

Kimpembe claims he was not aware of change

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe was awarded the armband against sixth-tier outfit Pays de Cassel in the absence of regular captain Marquinhos, along with Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Verratti - who have previously been second and third in the hierarchy. After the match, in which Mbappe scored five times to fire PSG to a 7-0 win, coach Christophe Galtier clarified that the forward has been the vice-captain since the summer. However, Kimpembe has taken to social media to insist that he was not informed about the change.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In the last few hours I have been able to hear and read a lot about myself," the PSG defender wrote on Instagram. "I therefore wish to make things clear in order to avoid continuing to spread false information in this regard. I was not made aware of this decision, this is completely false... That said, I will always respect the decisions of the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kimpembe is currently nursing an achilles tendon injury and is out of action. He last wore the captain's armband for PSG on October 29 against Troyes, even though Mbappe also started the match.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Galtier comes up with a clarification regarding this situation before PSG host Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday.