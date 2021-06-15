Mbappe insists Giroud spat is already 'forgotten' & plays down Ballon d'Or ambitions

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar says there is no longer any issue between him and his France colleague ahead of their Euro 2020 opener

Kylian Mbappe has insisted that his public spat with Olivier Giroud is already "forgotten" while playing down his ambitions to win the Ballon d'Or.

Giroud hit headlines after France's final Euro 2020 warm-up game last Tuesday as he appeared to accuse Mbappe of deliberating not passing him the ball during the 3-0 victory over Bulgaria.

Mbappe has since admitted that he was "a little affected" by his team-mate's comments, which he believes should have been made privately rather than in front of the media.

What's been said?

“Of course it's forgotten," the Paris Saint-Germain superstar told TF1 ahead of France's Group F opener against Germany on Tuesday night. "In life, you shouldn't feel sorry for yourself.

"We have a common goal, and we will need Giroud too."

Mbappe went on to address France's chances of winning the Euros three years after their success at the World Cup in Russia and how he is embracing the weight of expectations after reaching a new level in terms of his individual game.

“It’s sure that winning the World Cup has served us well," he said. "But we have to play the matches and put back the same ingredients as three years ago.

"Of course more is expected of me than in 2018 because I'm a better player. But I don't have a problem with it."

Mbappe on the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Mbappe has previously admitted that he hopes to win the Ballon d'Or at some point, claiming that the highly-coveted individual prize "is a goal for any player who aspires to be the best".

The forward is being touted as one of the main contenders to scoop the award this year and, although he acknowledges that performing well at the Euros could increase his chances, he is more focused on helping Didier Deschamps' side maximise their collective potential.

“The Euros will help decide it. But it's early. I've said this about the other years I played for it, I try not to think about it," Mbappe added in a separate interview with RTL.

Article continues below

"I can't think of an individual trophy, then go out and be a team player. If the collective makes you shine, you can shine by yourself and you can achieve this kind of prize.

"All the matches where I made history, I had played with the intention of playing for the team, and the team gave it back to me."

Further reading