Mbappe has 'all the qualities' to be a Ballon D'Or winner, says Anelka

The Champions League winner is launching a finishing school for forwards and believes the PSG man is the one whose game should be emulated

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has the tools at his disposal to go on and win the Ballon d’Or, according to Nicolas Anelka.

Anelka, who turned out for PSG as well as Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus and Arsenal in a globe-trotting career, won league titles in England and Italy, while he also lifted the Champions League with Los Blancos in 2000 and the European Championship the same year with France.

Despite his achievements, he was never able to claim the game’s most prestigious individual honour - but he believes that Mbappe can become the first Frenchman to do so since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

“There are the old guys who are known and recognised, like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but for me, it is Mbappe who is really the image of the prototype of the striker with all the qualities required to be a future Ballon d'Or winner,” Anelka, who is launching a special academy for forwards in Tourcoing, told RMC Sport.

“He's very fast, very smart, very technical. He has the qualities to do great things. He has proven it time and time again and he shows it in every game. Neymar is very strong too. He is very strong too.”

Mbappe, who is 21, is already a World Cup winner, having netted in the final with France in 2018.

His performances at club level, meanwhile, continue to be impressive, having scored and assisted for PSG in his sole Ligue 1 outing so far this season, having missed three matches after testing positive for Covid-19. He is expected to make his second appearance against Reims on Sunday.

Last term, meanwhile, he scored 30 times and created another 19 in 37 outings in all competitions.

PSG face a fight to retain Mbappe’s services beyond the summer of 2021, however. The player’s contract is up a year later and little progress is reported to have been made with regards a renewal.

As such, many of the game’s biggest sides are monitoring the situation, with Real Madrid and Liverpool among those who may seek to recruit the young superstar, potentially at a knockdown price so close to the end of his present deal.