Mbabazi promises to help Mbarara City keep top-flight status after return

The veteran tactician has vowed to help the Ankole Lions keep their status in the top-flight after returning for a second stint

New Mbarara City coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has promised to keep the team in the Ugandan Premier League for next season after returning for a second stint.

Mbabazi made a return to the club for the first time since he left in May 2019 on Tuesday, after coaching the side for one-and-a-half-seasons, and the Caf B License and Uefa certified tactician took over from interim coach Sadiq Sempigi, who will serve as his assistant.

“It will be a big test for us as a club since the team is making a century of top-tier games,” Mbabazi, who signed a one and half year contract, told the club’s social media pages after penning the deal.

“I thank the club president, management, and the fans for making this deal possible for me to come back home. Our main target as the technical team is to make sure the team stays in the league and we get off ourselves for the next season.

“It’s all about the players to give out their all for each and every game we are to play for us to maintain the top-flight league status. I urge all the fans to always support and cheer the players whenever they are in the lead or behind.

“We call upon all our fans that shall make it to the stadium and those that won't make it for our game against BUL FC to cheer the Lions from the kick-off whistle until the final whistle.

“This game we are going to play is for you fans and we promise to give you a smile by the end of the day. Finally, I thank each and everyone that has given out all they can for the team to stand.”

Mbabazi's last station of work was at Kyetume FC, where he was fired following a string of unconvincing results, leaving after only eight months in office.

The Uganda assistant coach is expected to be on the touchline this Wednesday when Mbarara take on BUL at Kakyeka Stadium.

Article continues below

During his first tenure, Mbabazi handed Ankole Lions their best league position finish ever, when they finished fourth in the 2018/19 season, but faces a huge mountain to climb to repeat the feat.

The Ankole Lions are 12th on the 16-team league table with only 13 points prior to the end of the league’s first round and have managed three wins, four draws, and lost seven matches in the process.

Besides Kyetume FC in both the Big league and Premier league, Mbabazi has previously coached Wakiso Giants, Onduparaka FC for two stints, Bright Stars, Lweza, Masavu, and the Somalia national team.