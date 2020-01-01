Mazingiza denies Simba SC have fired Vandenbroeck and entire bench

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi boss refutes reports they have shown the technical bench the exit door

Simba SC have denied reports they will do away with the entire technical bench currently headed by Sven Vandenbroeck ahead of the new season.

Social media in Tanzania was awash on Tuesday with news the newly crowned Mainland Premier League will go for a new technical bench to help them do better in the Caf Champions League.

However, the club CEO Senzo Mazingiza has now come out to clarify the claims insisting at no time did the club issue such a statement and that they will stick with the same bench for the new season.

More teams

Mazingiza also accused those peddling the false rumours that they were trying to destabilise the team as they prepare to play in the final of the FA Cup against Namungo FC on August 2.

“We have not chased away anyone or planning to do so, we will not chase any member of the technical bench and even the team’s playing unit will remain the same,” Mazingiza told the club’s official website.

“I am shocked at the rumours because those doing it have an agenda to bring chaos in the team and derail our chase for a double, they want us to lose in the FA Cup final and that will not happen.

“I also want to ask those spreading such rumours to desist from doing so because they are not good for the game of football, if Simba wants to do changes, we will do it openly and everyone will know, we don’t need to hide anything.”

In a recent interview, Mazingiza explained the reason the club will delve into the transfer market for quality players ahead of the new season.

Article continues below

“Looking at how the team plays, there are some positions which should be toughened enough before the upcoming Champions League matches,” Mazingiza told reporters.

“For now, we are focusing on the players we have in the squad but before Simba Day, people will be happy to see the new faces to join Simba next season.”

Simba have two matches remaining to conclude the season and will next face Coastal Union before tackling Polisi Tanzania.