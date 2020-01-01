Mazengo promises to compete at KCCA FC, Nyago clears air on Busoga United position

The player with Italian roots promises some intelligent football for the Kassasiro Boys after signing a contract

New KCCA midfielder Stefano Mazengo has promised to bring competition to the team after signing a three-year deal.

Mazengo accepts that some of the current players might be better than him but he is ready to fight and become a pivotal player for Mike Mutebi's team.

"I am a simple guy, a simple player. I know there are certain players here who have played on the national side," Mazengo said as quoted by Sports Nation.

"There are young and hungry players and I know there is going to be a big level of competition but I am here to compete, wait for some minutes and when I get my chance I know I will do well and I become a gold piece of the KCCA team.

"I know that there are players in this team who are better than me, faster than me, heading, passing long balls, right foot, left foot, shot balls, and defending.

"I am aware of all that, but fans will see the football intelligence and I am going to use my brain to bring something different on the team."

Mazengo, whose parents are Italians and have resided in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, also talked about some of the experiences of his career which has seen him play for Hellas Verona in Italy, among others.

"This has been a journey of miles, I was very young to play football professionally and I had given up on the challenge of playing it but when this opportunity came, I had to grab it with both hands," Mazengo added.

"I came here [Uganda] in 2006 and I joined KKL [Kampala Kids League Academy] and that helped me to integrate with the people here.

"I was playing with the likes of Gift Ali, Saddam Juma, and all these guys have actually made it to the football world, so I am excited to join that group of people, and let’s see what I can do."

Meanwhile, Diana Nyago has maintained she will continue to serve Busoga United as the club's chairperson.

When Nyago resigned as the headteacher of Jinja Senior Secondary School, questioned were raised on whether she will continue to serve as the club's top official.

"The club is majorly owned by the school board and me. I’m still going to be the chairperson and will strive to take the club forward,” Nyago told Daily Monitor.

"I will still fight for all the privileges that we deserve as the club."

Nyago also spoke about the ongoing ownership dispute between Busoga United and the Busoga Kingdom.

"This club had no major agreement with the kingdom over shares and name," she continued.

"If they had proceeded to court, we would out-rightly win because they haven’t been involved in the running of the club."

