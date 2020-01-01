Mazengo: KCCA FC seal signing of Italian star ahead of new season

The former league champions have captured the services of the much traveled player as they work on their squad

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have swooped for the services of Italian Stefano Mazengo Loro ahead of the new Uganda Premier League (UPL) season.

Mazengo, who has been training with the former UPL champions, has put pen to paper and will be a KCCA player for two years until July 2022.

The club confirmed the signing on their official website: “Italian midfielder Mazengo has put pen to paper and will be a KCCA player for two years until July 2022.

“Stefano who has had a chance to train with KCCA before [and] is also a product of the Kampala Kids League program where he played with current KCCA anchorman Gift Ali.

“Stefano can play as an attacking, central and defensive midfielder and his acquisition gives Mike Mutebi quite some options in midfield. Mazengo possesses good passing skills a trait that is key for any player at KCCA especially in midfield.”

The defensive midfielder was born to Italian parents in Kenya, has lived both in Uganda and Tanzania, and started his career under the Kampala Kids League program before heading to Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom for further studies.

The unveiling of the player was done on Sunday in a well-crafted video that saw the player given a lift by a renowned MX champion Maxime Van Pee to StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo before making his way to the astroturf.

His football career has taken him to Hellas Verona in Italy, where he played between 2004 and 2006, then returned to Kampala Kids in Uganda in 2006-2009 season, switched to the International School of Uganda between 2006-13, then flew out to Netherlands where he played for FC Leorvadia and then headed to Spain and turned out for Deusto University FC in 2016.

He also turned out for Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield FC (Futsal) – both in the United Kingdom.

He becomes the third signing for KCCA, who have already brought to their ranks striker Charles Lwanga and midfielder Ashraf “Fadiga” Mugume as they restructure ahead of the new season.

KCCA are also understood to be in the final stages of finalising the signing of Pius Obuya from Maroons. Obuya is thought to be an apt replacement for Allan Okello, who left in January for Paradou AC.