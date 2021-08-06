Mazatlan could sign Messi and Ronaldo, claims president

The club chief posted a survey on Twitter asking if they should target the Argentina star

Mazatlan president Ricardo Salinas Pliego says Liga MX side could sign both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Teams are on alert as Messi has become available after Barcelona confirmed he will not sign a new deal and although Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the favourites to land him, the Mexican side's chief is optimistic.

The president posted a poll on Twitter asking fans if his side should go after Messi or former player-turned-politician Cuauhtemoc Blanco this summer.

What has been said?

"I am thinking of inviting Messi to collaborate with Mazatlan," he wrote before sharing the survey.

When one sceptical follower expressed doubt that Mazatlan could get the Argentina star, Salinas Pliego replied: "I have plenty to bring Cristiano Ronaldo as well."

He then posted images from outside the club's stadium, adding: "They are already getting Lio Messi's jersey ready there at the Kraken. Such nerves!"

What is Mazatlan?

The club is based in the northwestern state of Sinaloa in Mexico and is owned by Salinas, one of the richest people in Mexico with a net worth of over $13 billion (£9.37b)/.

Mazatlan was only founded in 2020 after Monarcas Morelia relocated, making its Liga MX debut last season and finishing14th in the table in the Apertura campaign.

The team then came in 13th in the 2021 Clausura.

Benat San Jose's team is off to a good start this season, winning the first two games of the Apertura, beating Cruz Azul and Pachuca.

